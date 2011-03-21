Haitian Authorities Say Wyclef’s Hand Shooting Story Sounds Suspect

See, now we don’t feel so bad about chuckling a little when we heard this story.

This is what Wyclef said about his shooting incident on Sunday as he made his media rounds:

Jean said a bullet grazed his hand as he stepped out of a car to make a phone call, but local police claim he was only injured by glass. “The way I can explain it is that the bullet grazed me in my right hand,” said the hip-hop singer, who has been in Haiti campaigning on behalf of Michel (Sweet Micky) Martelly. “I heard blow, blow, blow and I just looked at my hand.” Jean said he was in a car with a driver in the Delmas section of the capital at the time. He doesn’t know who fired the shots, or whether they were directed at him, the 37-year-old Grammy winner said.

But Haitian police is saying he needs more people.

Cops down-played the violence, and say the New Jersey resident – a Haitian-American who hoped to compete in the Caribbean nation’s ongoing presidential race – suffered only a minor cut to his hand from glass in an apparent accident. “We met with the doctor who saw him and he confirmed Wyclef was cut by glass,” Vanel Lacroix, police chief in Petionville where Jean is staying, told Reuters. Meanwhile, voters lined up before dawn to choose either a former first lady or a popular singer to help the shattered country rebuild after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake. A first round of votes took place in November, but only 23 percent of 4.7 million eligible Haitians cast ballots and the legitimacy of that 18-candidate race was widely contested. Polling stations were trashed and most of the candidates called for a re-run even before the polls had even closed. This time around, voting appeared to get off to a relatively smooth start. Some polling stations opened late, while others initially lacked ballots and ink. But Edmond Mulet, head of the U.N. mission in Haiti, said there were far fewer delays than during the first round. “Everything is peaceful, is more or less OK, much better than Nov. 28,” Mulet told The Associated Press as he toured polling stations.

SMH @ Clef. He’s probably gonna turn this into another protest freestyle.