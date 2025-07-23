Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Nearly 30 years after Living Single, two of the show’s fan faves are sitting down for a heartwarming, heartfelt reunion that’ll rock your ’90s kinda world.

In a recent episode of ReLiving Single, the new podcast hosted by real-life besties Erika Alexander and Kim Coles, Erika Alexander (Maxine Shaw), linked up with her former co-star TC Carson (Kyle Barker).

And while the two “twins” enjoyed some laughs throughout the episode, there was a touching moment when Erika broke down in tears.

“You were my comedy partner,” said Erika. “And so, doing things without you was weird…I actually didn’t even know how to be Max without you.” “It was like somebody took your twin, ripped your soul out of you and said, go!” she added.

Erika was referencing TC’s firing from the show, which happened after he publicly criticized Warner Bros. for favoring Friends over Living Single. In 2020, he revealed to Comedy Hype that both series were produced on the same lot by the same studio, but only one received a full promotional push.

“My whole time on Living Single, I was happy I had a job, but I understood the importance of the job I had,” said Carson. “I understood the importance of what these characters meant to my community. And so when I come to you with a problem, it’s because of that, not because of ego. They looked at it as ego.”

He continued,

“We were getting less than all around. And then they created Friends and gave them everything. Both shows were Warner Bros. shows on Warner Bros. lots. So to watch that, to be on our lot and to watch that, was really kind of a slap in the face,” he said.

Now, fast-forward to the present day, and Erika said that moving on without him was truly difficult. Kim Coles also spoke on it being the season 5, episode 6 titled “Up The Ladder Through The Roof” that was filmed when he was first let go.

“When I see the music piece, I feel a little thing, I do,” admitted TC, a musician, about not being in the music-based episode. “But when I watch you guys, it still makes me smile and laugh. Again, it’s comedy, it’s what you guys do best.”

ReLiving Single Podcast Focuses On Living Single’s ‘90s Nostalgia

This touching exchange is just one gem from ReLiving Single, the “official unofficial” podcast rewatch series that’s packed with behind-the-scenes tea and hilarious history lessons about the iconic show.

As previously reported, it’s produced by Hartbeat and Color Farm Media and offers a fresh take on the show that redefined Black friendship, dating, and daily life in the ’90s.

“Getting to relive Living Single with Erika and with all of you—feels like opening a time capsule packed with love, laughter, and a little extra lip gloss,” Coles said. “ReLiving Single is a multigenerational conversation that remains evergreen because of the love our fans have for us and the show,” added Alexander. “We’ve put together an all-star lineup to reminisce, drop life-lesson gems, and give a masterclass on comedy and showbiz.”

Announced earlier this year, ReLiving Single is part of Hartbeat’s growing list of original audio hits. The series is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Eric Eddings, Lesley Gwam (Hartbeat), Erika Alexander, and Ben Arnon (Color Farm Media), with Kim Coles and Amber Watson also on board as producers.

Hartbeat’s SVP of Digital & Platforms, Eric Eddings, summed it up perfectly.

“Living Single created a picture of Black life that still feels authentic. ReLiving Single will show the intention behind that magic—and the people who made it happen.”

New episodes of ReLiving Single drop every Wednesday on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Watch the latest episode below!