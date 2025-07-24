Sporty Stunner Taylor Rooks Marries ‘Mystery Man’ Shane Fowler In Star-Studded New York City Wedding: ‘It’s Hard To Believe He’s Real’

Taylor Rooks is a married woman!

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery / Getty

The NBA reporter shocked fans on Wednesday, July 23, when she hard-launched her relationship with a “mystery man” by posting photos from their wedding.

Rooks shared photos of the unforgettable night to her Instagram page, looking absolutely gorgeous in her classic, strapless ballgown and a beautiful veil. The first picture in her carousel features the journalist flashing a huge smile as her new husband, only known as Shane, happily wraps his arm around her while stunning in his classic tuxedo.

“What a night. This is love,” she wrote in her caption, tagging a list of people who helped her achieve her perfect wedding day look.

Rooks is known to have great rapport with a number of athletes and other celebs, so it’s no surprise that high profile celebrities and athletes were in attendance at the wedding ceremony held in New York City. NBA stars Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Donovan Mitchell were seen in photos, as was NFL running back Saquon Barkley and musicians Jack Harlow, Coco Jones, and Ella Mai.

Though this is the first time Taylor has publicly announced her relationship, fans caught a glimpse of his identity from one of the flicks in her post–a shot of the menu at the wedding which read, “Welcome Taylor & Shane NYC 2025.” Later, his full name–Shane Fowler–was revealed when Rooks talked to GQ Sports about her big day.

According to the article, the pair met while Fowler was in his final year at Harvard Law School. He proposed with an elaborate scavenger hunt across NYC that ended with a backroom dinner at Fini, their favorite pizza place. Their wedding included roughly 190 friends and family at a no-phone, no-posting ceremony, enjoying a wedding meant to evoke classic New York glamour that’s both “vintage and timeless,” according to Rooks.

“He is so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real,” the reporter told the outlet. “His vows moved the entire room to tears. I’m still replaying them over and over in my head.”

This big change in Rooks’ life is one of many big shake-ups for her. Earlier this year, she was a part of some of the final pieces of coverage for the NBA on TNT. Now, with the league entering a new TV rights deal, Rooks is off to Amazon to be the host for Prime Video’s new NBA studio show, which will also feature Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin.

“I’m thrilled to continue to grow my role at Prime Video and help shape their NBA coverage from the ground up,” Rooks said in a statement in January. “With the addition of legends like Dirk and Blake, we’re not just building a show, we are crafting an experience that will be entertaining and truly special for basketball fans. This is a career milestone for me and I’m incredibly excited to share my love and passion for this game with NBA fans all over the world.”

Congrats to the newlyweds!