‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—‘Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Source: We TV

We TV blessed fans today (July 24) with a sneak peek at the second season of their hit docuseries The Braxtons, and in an explosive preview, we see a sisterly squabble with Toni and Tamar.

According to an official press release, the sophomore season will premiere exclusively on We TV and stream on ALLBLK and AMC+ this fall. Set to return are Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn as they continue to share their unfiltered and authentic selves with the world.

This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. As we all know, it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together, and this season promises to be a “rollercoaster of emotions.”

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary, and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, the first season of The Braxtons became We TV’s most-watched season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54.

In a season 2 preview, we see “Living Legend” Toni Braxton preparing for a concert, Towanda getting married, and a sisterly squabble. Things will get heated between Toni and Tamar, and an annoyed Toni is seen standing up and warning her little sis not to “f*** with Toni Braxton.”

Source: We TV

Take a look below.

As you can imagine, the shocking moment sparked reactions on social media.

Will YOU be watching The Braxtons when they return?

For additional series information, follow We TV on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—‘Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’ was originally published on globalgrind.com