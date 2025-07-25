Celebrity

We TV Reveals Sneak Peek For Season 2 Of 'The Braxtons'

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—‘Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

The sisters are coming in HOT for season 2 on weTV!

Published on July 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset
Source: We TV

We TV blessed fans today (July 24) with a sneak peek at the second season of their hit docuseries The Braxtons, and in an explosive preview, we see a sisterly squabble with Toni and Tamar.

According to an official press release, the sophomore season will premiere exclusively on We TV and stream on ALLBLK and AMC+ this fall. Set to return are Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn as they continue to share their unfiltered and authentic selves with the world.

This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. As we all know, it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together, and this season promises to be a “rollercoaster of emotions.”

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary, and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, the first season of The Braxtons became We TV’s most-watched season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54.

In a season 2 preview, we see “Living Legend” Toni Braxton preparing for a concert, Towanda getting married, and a sisterly squabble. Things will get heated between Toni and Tamar, and an annoyed Toni is seen standing up and warning her little sis not to “f*** with Toni Braxton.”

Source: We TV

Take a look below.

As you can imagine, the shocking moment sparked reactions on social media.

Will YOU be watching The Braxtons when they return?

For additional series information, follow We TV on FacebookInstagramX, and TikTok.

SEE ALSO

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—‘Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close