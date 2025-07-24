For Theo: TV One Airing 2 'The Cosby Show' Marathons
For Theo: TV One Airing 2 ‘The Cosby Show’ Marathons In Honor Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
TV One is honoring the life and legacy of Malcolm-Jamal Warner with two special marathons of The Cosby Show, a poignant and powerful tribute to the actor’s unforgettable portrayal of our collective cousin, Theo Huxtable.
Following Warner’s tragic passing, the network announced it will air episodes centered on his beloved character this Friday, July 25, at 6 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, July 27, beginning at noon ET.
Warner’s warm wit and sincere spirit as Theo helped define a generation of television, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of fans across the globe. TV One’s tribute invites viewers to revisit the laughter, lessons, and landmark moments that made his breakout role so meaningful—from awkward adolescent trials to family heart-to-hearts that still resonate today.
“We mourn the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whose talent left an iconic mark on television and in the hearts of generations,” TV One shared in a statement. “From his breakout role as Theo Huxtable to his powerful performances throughout the years, his contributions to culture will continue to inspire.”
Originally airing from 1984 to 1992, The Cosby Show redefined representation in sitcoms, and Warner’s performance as Theo was central to its success—offering an authentic, relatable portrayal of Black boyhood and brotherhood that endures. Through this marathon, TV One hopes to provide a space for viewers to reflect, remember, and celebrate the joy Warner brought to the screen.
Fans can continue to catch The Cosby Show weekdays at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on TV One. For more programming updates, visit TVOne.tv or follow @tvone on Instagram, @tvonetv on X, and @TVOneOnline on YouTube.
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54