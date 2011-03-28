The Year Of The Underdog: NCAA Tourney’s Unexpected Final Four
Even in the unpredictable, anything-goes world of March Madness, this is a Final Four nobody saw coming. Kentucky, Connecticut, Butler and Virginia Commonwealth — the improbable, the implausible, the unthinkable and the downright unimaginable. In one game in Houston next Saturday, No. 4 seed Kentucky will play No. 3 Connecticut — not a completely absurd thought as a Final Four matchup, though hardly a trendy pick given their up-and-down regular seasons.
In the other game, it will be No. 11 Virginia Commonwealth against No. 8 Butler — the team that was panned when its name was called on Selection Sunday against the defending national runner-up from a 4,500-student campus whose amazing success story had supposedly run its course.
“It never gets old,” Bulldogs senior Matt Howard said. Nor does the NCAA tournament, the three-week office pool that places the so-called experts on even footing with those who fill out brackets because they like a team’s colors or its mascot.
Anything goes. Anyone can win. And never has that been more true than this year.
Four teams with a combined 37 losses and a combined winning percentage of .755, second lowest since 1985. Four teams whose combined seeding equals 26, breaking the record of 22 in 2000. Not a single No. 1 seed for only the third time since seeding began in 1979 and, according to STATS LLC., the first time that no 1 or 2 seed will be there.
We bet no one’s Final Four bracket was looking like this this year!! Who do you think will go all the way???
