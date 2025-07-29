Chaotic Crumb Confession: Tyra Banks Admits To Munching On Old Mattress Morsels Days After Snacking & Spilling In Bed

Tyra Banks is letting us in on some of her unconventional eating habits.

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

The America’s Next Top Model host didn’t hold back when discussing her unusual eating habits as she co-hosted Today with Jenna & Friends on Monday, July 28. The supermodel revealed that she not only likes to watch TV in bed with her mom, Carolyn London, but also likes to snack under the covers.

“Hanging in bed. We do ice cream in bed. We do popcorn,” Banks said.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager chimed in to say she doesn’t like snacking in bed because of the crumbs, which is when Tyra shocked viewers by responding, “Yes, but the great thing is then a couple days later…”

“No, you do not!” Bush Hager said in disbelief, per PEOPLE. “A couple days later you get down there and…” “I do! And you know, Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them,” Banks revealed. “Because if you put it in the trash, it’s gonna get roaches or something. So you just clean it up with your finger. Or you just eat it.”

When Bush Hager inquired about the crumbs on the ground, Banks replied, “If it’s on your ground! That’s your feet. I have a no shoe rule in my home so I can eat off my floor. No, but I’m serious, I do that. But then I see my son doing it and I’m like, ‘Don’t do that!’ And he’s like, ‘But you do it.’ ”

Tyra’s co-host couldn’t get past what she referred to as the supermodel’s “couple days rule,” asking for more details about snacking on her dropped leftovers.

“A few days if it’s not super perishable. Like a popcorn? I mean, come on,” Banks replied. “That’s like astronaut food. It just lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking.”

Bush Hager went on to ask if Banks would eat dropped food a week later, to which she answered, “Yeah, if I knew it was mine in my bed, yeah.”

Jenna was baffled by her confession, to say the least, replying, “Oh my god, Tyra!”

Back in April, Tyra took Today viewers on a day in the life in Sydney, Austrailia, which she currently calls home. The supermodel opened her flagship Smize & Dream ice cream shop in Sydney, which she called a “lifelong dream” of hers.

“Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine, and it’s all happening right here in Australia,” she revealed in the video. “This idea is a tribute to my Mama, Carolyn.”

Her flagship location is located in the heart of Sydney and features flavors like Vegan Chocolate Cookies & Cream and Tyra’s Favorite, which consists of salted caramel butter and butter-roasted pecans in salted sweet cream.

Luckily, the ice cream is served fresh, despite Tyra’s penchant for days-old mattress morsels.