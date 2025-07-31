The season finale of The Chi streams this Friday, August 1, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip that you can’t miss!

Source: Chris Lowe

In a clip from tomorrow’s season finale, Tiffany frantically searches for a photo of Rob, her late boyfriend, while in labor. She insists on having the picture with her when she welcomes their baby.

“Come on, it has to be here!” she exclaims, rifling through her belongings. Source: The Chi / Showtime

Unable to find it, she accepts Vic’s offer to help.

Elsewhere, Alicia meets with Detective Toussaint to talk about Nuck.

“I won’t celebrate till Nuck’s dead,” Alicia says. Source: The Chi / Showtime

Toussaint reminds her that she cannot assist in killing an informant.

“All I can do is look the other way if he comes up missing,” the detective replies. “If I participate in getting an informant killed, it could cost me my job.” Source: The Chi / Showtime

Back at Tiffany’s place, Vic finally finds the photo.

Source: The Chi / Showtime

With the photo in hand, they head to the hospital.

It all comes down to this. Take an exclusive look at the finale below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties, and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner Karrueche Tran in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

As previously reported, there’s more to come as The Chi has already been renewed for season 8.

The season finale of The Chi season 7 streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!