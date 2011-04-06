The Original K-Fraud Shows Off New Baby Mama And Announces He’s Having A Girl

Shar Jackson recently gave her opinion on her ex-boo, Kevin Federline’s upcoming 5th child, and now Mr. K-Fraud is posing for pics and gushing on and on about how he’s having a girl. Federline, who has 2 children with Shar Jackson and 2 with Britney Spears, is expecting a baby girl with girlfriend, Victoria Prince, a 28-year-old school teacher. They plan to name the baby “Jordan.”

SMH. Now that we know ole girl is a teacher, it’s obvious that poor Britney and her spousal support checks are gonna be what’s taking care of this family…