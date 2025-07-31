Racist White People: ‘I’ll Hang Your A**’, Florida Man Threatens Black Man With Hate Crime

Source: Galeh Nur Wihantara / Getty

Racism in America takes on many forms. In modern times, covert bigotry has become increasingly popular as some white folks have become more and more afraid of being publicly labeled “racist” over their racist beliefs. However, sometimes white supremacy can’t be bothered to wear a hood, and the naked truth is laid bare before us all.

According to Atlanta Black Star, a white man in Orlando, Florida, opted for the old-fashioned version of hate, just like grandma used to make. Project Manager Antavis Johnson, a Black man, was doing his job, passing out information pamphlets about the upgrade being done to local utilities, when he was accosted by a white man who likely loves Donald Trump’s dirtiest drawers. Johnson says when he knocked on the door to the last house of the day, he was met with a woman who immediately called her husband, who began berating him with the N-word and threats.

“Before I could even step off their porch, he started screaming the N-word at me, yelling, ‘Get off my property! Get out of my neighborhood!’”

Johnson immediately began recording the couple with his cell phone and captured the unidentified white man saying:

Get your Black a** out of here, motherf——r, stop listening. Get your Black a** out of here. Get fucked up… Get your f—king a** beat, motherf—ker, get the f—k out of here, record that sh-t, come back together. I’ll f—king hang your a– now. He continued: Dumb fucking n—ger, there’s no truth, and get your Black a** the f**k out of here.

Johnson posted a subsequent video where he is seeking help from a police officer, only to be told, “No crime was committed”. He now says via a GoFundMe that he has a 4-year-old daughter but lives in fear of doing his job and has not clocked in since the incident happened, saying, “I never imagined I would be threatened and attacked with hate just for doing my job.”

Antavis also spoke exclusively with TheShadeRoom and told them he was scared for his life.

Let’s hope Antavis bounces back after this.