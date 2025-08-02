HunnyMoon Mountain: Xavier Omär Climbs Creative Heights With His Boldest Body Of Work Yet, Effortlessly Elevates Emotions Of Labored Love [Exclusive]

Vulnerability isn’t foreign to Xavier Omär. But with his latest release, HunnyMoon Mountain, the Texas-bred R&B singer, songwriter, and sonic storyteller scales new heights of heartache and healing, inviting fans to climb every emotional cliff with him till they reach their peak.

Out now via RBC/BMG and available on all streaming platforms, HunnyMoon Mountain is an 11-track concept album that explores the complicated terrain of love, heartbreak, and perseverance. At just 38 minutes long, the record is compact but expansive in feeling, layered with both soul and introspection.

“The album begins at the midpoint of the mountain, when the going gets tough,” Omär explains about the project. “But it’s the climb that defines the story. It’s a testament to the struggle for connection, even when surrender seems like the easier path.”

That struggle plays out across standout tracks such as the haunting “Peace In My Mind,” the lush “Love Again,” and the soul-baring “Afraid, Pt. 2,” a continuation of his 2017 fan favorite “Afraid.” Contributions from Jai’Len Josey, Divine Lightbody, Xenia Manasseh, and Samoht add depth to the album, while production from DJ Camper, J. Robb, Gareth Donkin, Southpaw Swade, and others provides sonic texture.

On “Take Her Love,” the album’s reggae-tinged, summer-ready single, Omär meditates on love lost through self-sabotage:

‘I told my baby I didn’t need her — that was foolish. Lost my head like a two-seater with no roof. Now she won’t let me back to apologize. She said, ‘I don’t care to hear any more of your lies.’

Set against a desert backdrop in the accompanying video, the visual offers a stark metaphor for emotional desolation. “It’s a visual reflection of self-sabotage in the middle of love,” he said.

A son of San Antonio with a musical foundation in church and roots in drumming and production, Omär has always leaned into emotional truth, crafting songs that explore what it means to love, to lose, and to heal. But HunnyMoon Mountain required something deeper from him.

“So my question became: What is it like when you’re having a horrible time with somebody that you want to make it work with?” he said during a listening party attended by BOSSIP. “What does that sound like over time? Is it always just like, baby, I love you, but we might not make it. Is that it? Is there nothing else to flesh out or to grow through?”

Because of that creative tension, Omär is candid in noting that the album isn’t built around traditional bangers.

"I guess my only regret about the album is it's not always songs for the club," he said. "There's not a whole lot of, this is crazy, run it back, as far as just feel good — because I'm trying to work through emotion. I'm trying to work through these difficult feelings. So it's not all a drag, but it is a story that works best together for sure."

Framed as a metaphorical theme park, HunnyMoon Mountain captures the highs and lows of partnership, complete with spiritual detours, sharp turns, and emotional loops.

"The album starts on maybe midway through your hike where it just starts to suck a bit and your legs hurt and the air's getting thinner and you're getting tired," Omär said at his listening party. "Should we turn around now and go back down or do we keep going? That's where I start the album. So that's why this album is like the theme park in so many ways."

But when the project was finally done, catharsis didn’t arrive as expected.

“It felt very weird,” he admitted to BOSSIP. “I remember feeling just fine with all the mixes, with all the lead-up. Like, hey, we’re going to release it. We’re going to turn it in on this day. Then I gave it to the label and I just was like frightened. I was just like, what did I just do? It felt very weird compared to other projects for some reason.”

Time and listener feedback have shifted that uncertainty into clarity.

“Now that it is out and I know that this is the story of so many people, it feels good,” Omär said to BOSSIP.

That resonance is part of why he considers HunnyMoon Mountain his best body of work to date.

“It’s put together the best,” he said. “It’s not necessarily hit after hit after hit, that kind of way, because I’m going to have a more fun album. I’ll tell you that. Even the stuff I’m doing now, it’s more fun. But I think cohesively, storytelling and range of sound, this is the best.”

And for Omär, whose breakout “Blind Man” introduced listeners to his textured, genre-blurring vulnerability, the journey continues. One mountain, and one emotion, at a time.