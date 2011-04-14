When The Checks Stop… Amex Sues Jasmine Guy For Charging Racks On Racks On Racks

You’d think Jasmine Guy would have learned a lesson about them credit cards from all them years of playing Whitley Gilbert.

According to RadarOnline reports:

American Express is suing the A Different World star for $86,241.03 in unpaid credit card debt, and associated expenses such as attorney’s fees, delinquency costs and interest, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court papers, the 49-year-old beauty, who shot to fame playing Whitley Gilbert on The Cosby Show spin-off, “has received the monthly [billing] statements without protest, and has not advised American Express that such statements were in error in any respect.”

If y’all recall — Jasmine was left with a sh*tload of debt after she and her husband divorced.

Where is Dwayne Wayne and his Captain Save A cape when you really need him?