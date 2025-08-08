Celebrity

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being 'In Women's Business'

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’

Published on August 8, 2025

Dionne Warwick is not here for any Beyoncé slander, slamming Piers Morgan for his comments on the singer’s latest Levi’s ad.

The “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” singer’s new Levi’s campaign is styled in a way that made some fans think it’s a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. The photos feature Beyoncé dressed in classic Americana: denim on denim, winged eyeliner, a bold red lip, and platinum curls. While the hair is obviously reminiscent of Monroe, it’s a style Bey has rocked many times in the past, so it’s unclear if she was actually channeling the late model.

Sadly, Beyoncé’s hair in the photos led to discourse from a certain community, claiming “cultural appropriation” for sporting blonde hair. On August 6, British commentator Piers Morgan joined that discourse, sharing the campaign photo on X alongside a caption that read, “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

While we all know Bey won’t bother with responding to stuff like this, Dionne Warwick took the reigns, ready to fire back at Morgan for inserting himself in the situation. Retweeting Morgan’s post, she added, “Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”

Fans were happy to see Lifetime Grammy Legend hop in, flooding her replies with praise and echoing her opinion. One user replied, “It’s giving obsessed,” to which Warwick simply responded, “Correct.”

Of course, Morgan ended up backtracking later on, claiming the post he made was a joke while criticizing the “woke brigade” for not being able to take a joke.

“I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously, but I forgot the woke brigade has no sense of humor,” he wrote in his follow-up.

