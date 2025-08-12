Sha’Carri Richardson Acknowledges Domestic Violence Arrest For Shoving Boyfriend Christian Coleman, Vows To Get Help—‘I Refuse To Run Away’

UPDATE

Less than a week after footage of Sha’Carri Richardson assaulting her fellow track star boyfriend Christian Coleman went viral, the Olympic sprinter is publicly vowing to seek help.

As previously reported, the 25-year-old was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault on Sunday, July 27, at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport for violently pushing Coleman. The incident, which was captured on video, showed Richardson shoving and bumping into the runner as he tried to walk away.

Coleman previously spoke on the incident and came to Richardson’s defense, calling the moment a “sticky situation” while lamenting against her arrest.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said during a Sunday press conference. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace and mercy and love.”

Sha'Carri Richardson Says She's Getting Help For Shoving Christian Coleman, Taking Accountability

On Monday, Richardson, 25, posted Instagram Stories acknowledging her arrest and noted she put herself in a “compromising situation” with someone she has “deep care and appreciation for.” She added that she wants to be her “best self” and vowed to do that by seeking help.

“Hey y’all, it’s Sha’Carri. More than anything, a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation but somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well is something that…holding myself accountable,” she said. “I see myself. I’m taking this time to not only see myself, but to get help that overall is gonna reflect who I really am in my heart and my spirit.”

She added that she wants to “be more” for her family and fans who’ve supported her and held her accountable.

“More than anything, I refuse to run away, but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

