When Groupie Love Goes Wrong: Woman Puts Her Own Phone Number On Blast On National Television

This woman got what she deserved for her stupidity. A Milwaukee Brewers fan named “Robin” is such a fan of the team’s star, Ryan Braun, that she held up a sign that asked him to marry her. Of course, she went a step further and put her actual cell phone number on the sign.

Now, thanks to her groupie desperation, hundreds of other desperate men have been calling her phone for the last two days so much that she has to turn the phone off. That’s what she gets for trying so hard to wife up a man that just signed a $105 million contract.

Here’s the most ironic part: Braun heard the news and tried to call the sad sap, but her voicemail was full from all of the other pranksters that flooded her phone. Talk about Karma.