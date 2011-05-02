In White Folks With Black Kids News: Mariska Hargitay Says Baby Amaya “Soothes Her Heart” And Little August Loves Being A Big Brother

Life just isn’t complete without a precious little chocolate baby!

We’re so happy to hear that the adoption of little Amaya has gone well for Mariska Hargitay and her family. The actress gushed about her family’s newest addition recently:

“It’s very soothing to the heart,” Mariska Hargitay told PEOPLE Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Services Spring Gala in New York. “I feel like she really completed our little family of four.”

“You never know what you’re going to get with the second baby and so I was sort of nervous about it,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 47, laughs. “She’s so zen and so peaceful. I can’t quite believe how easy she’s been — her disposition.”

“She’s not fussy, she doesn’t cry much … she’s just very peaceful,” adds Hargitay. “I feed her, she sleeps. It’s pure magic. I feel very blessed.”

Big brother August, 4½, is especially helpful and enjoys assisting Mom with Amaya’s bottles.

“Today I actually took [Amaya] to pick him up from school,” Hargitay shares. “He was very excited when he introduced her to all of his classmates. It’s very sweet, he’s very proud of her.”