That’s So Random: Raven-Symoné’s Wife Miranda Maday Causes Commotion After Denying Marrying Actress For Money–‘I’m Richer!’

Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Maday, has ignited some social media chatter after addressing speculation about her marriage in a resurfaced podcast, emphasizing that she’s not with the actress for her money, leading some to accuse her of trying to “humiliate” the actress.

The couple, who tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony in 2020, have often been candid about their relationship dynamic, frequently sharing insights on their joint podcast, “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda”, and it was during a June conversation that Maday made the now-viral comments.

Due to Maday’s non-celebrity status, many did not know of her before her marriage to Raven and may feel that she attempted to “marry up.” However, with her characteristic bluntness, she directly confronted this narrative.

“Part of why I feel like […] just stand ten toes down bout it, speak with my whole chest is because so many people [think] I married her just for money,” Maday explained on the podcast. “I didn’t marry Raven for money, I’m richer!”

Miranda Maday Says She Is Richer Than Raven-Symoné

The viral clip, which also includes a humorous quip from Maday that Raven was “bummed because she thought that marrying me, a Jewish girl, she was going to get an upgrade,” has divided social media.

While some fans are praising Maday for her transparency and bold defense of her marriage, others are questioning the comment itself. One fan expressed confusion over the “I’m richer” claim, while another openly questioned Maday’s motives, suggesting that her need to address the topic at all was strange.

As BOSSIP reported, their decision to marry quietly during the pandemic was a surprise to many, especially given Raven’s history as a child star who has been in the public eye for decades.

Their subsequent openness about their life together on their podcast and social media platforms has given fans a glimpse of their relationship, leaving their dynamic up to interpretation.

Beyond this one incident, some fans of Raven have expressed concern for Maday’s seemingly overpowering behavior. One X, formerly Twitter, user feels Maday constantly tries to downplay Raven’s success.

“I don’t know why Raven-Symone’s wife is on a “my wife ain’t s***” and “I am the price” tour but best of luck to Raven. Hope she wakes up one day and realizes that woman is mad weird,” @TvKhaleesi wrote.

Another user believes that if this dynamic occurred between a woman and a man in a relationship, Maday would not be able to get away with her comments, “If a man was doing this to a woman the tl would be on fire. Free Raven Symone cause she too iconic to keep getting disrespected idc.”

“Everytime I see clips of them, that damn wife is being rude and condescending… it’s like she goes out of her way to seem superior in their relationship and put down Raven. Like it’s a competition. We only know you as RAVEN SYMONE’S wife, if even that,” @ChelseyShanae wrote.

In addition to these comments, Maday also received backlash for her comments on the origin of their podcast. “I started this podcast, not Raven. Me. That’s why I’m here.”

X users were quick to point out that the podcast may not have the success it does without Raven’s appearance and involvement.

What do you think? Is Miranda Maday overstepping? Let us know in the comments!