Wacks For Trump: Donald Says ‘Beautiful Black Women’ Pleading For Military Takeover Of Chicago, Melanated MAGA Claims Credit

The contrarian negroes who empowered an authoritarian, racist, misogynist, sexual abuser, moron to hold the highest office in the United States should be ashamed, but they’re not, and that’s part of the problem.

Despite the pervasive bad-faith talking points, most Black folks had the good sense that God gave them when it came time to vote for the next POTUS in November 2024. According to Pew Research, 83% of Black Americans cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. More granularly, 89% of Black women and 75% of Black men (75% is still a very sad number) saw Trump as unfit for their votes.

Donald Trump’s win marked his second term in office and with it, a more heavy-handed, autocratic, and blatantly overreaching administration was ushered into the White House. The deployment of troops to the streets of Los Angeles and, more recently, Washington, D.C., has been met with intense disapproval by a great many people, some of whom voted for Trump.

However, if you let The Orange Man tell it, Black people, specifically Black women, are in full support of his modern Gestapo tactics. During a weekend press scrum inside the Oval Office, Trump said the following via the Chicago Sun-Times:

“They are wearing red hats. African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago, please.”

This would typically be a laughable sentiment in a normal society, but the America of 2025 is as high as a giraffe a** off of callousness and clout chasing, so of course, there is a Black woman in Chicago claiming to be the antagonist of Trump’s evil eye.

The Sun-Times spoke to a woman named Danielle Carter-Walters, a fitness trainer, “influencer”, and co-founder of pro-Trump, pro-Republican group Chicago Flips Red. She says that she has been pushing for troops in the streets of her hometown for quite some time.

We knew he had been listening to us,” said Carter-Walters, a co-founder of Chicago Flips Red, a group of Trump supporters. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Oh, wow.’ We’ve been asking for it in our videos. Now, he’s doing it.”

In 2011, an Atlanta rapper named Maceo wrote a prescient hit record about quotes like Carter-Walters’, but we digress.

When asked if she truly believed that troops would make Chicago crime-free, Carter-Walters said:

“Yes, I do,” said Carter-Walters, who lives in Marquette Park. “Our communities are out of control. The destruction. The devastation of what’s happening. We are being displaced out of our homes by illegal aliens. “I stay on the South Side of Chicago. I’m living the experience. You can’t sit in your car without worrying about being robbed, mugged, shot, carjacked. We definitely need something to be done.”

She’s right on one account; something does need to be done. There needs to be more opportunities for better education, lower cost of living, and jobs that pay a living wage. None of which are priorities to Donald Trump, and none of which will happen by putting Chicago under martial law.