R.I.P.: 38-Year-Old Chicago Sportscaster Mysteriously Found Dead In His Atlanta Hotel Room Hours Before Hawks vs. Bulls Game

Chicago sportscaster Daryl Hawks was in Atlanta yesterday to cover what would be the Hawks’ last playoff game. He missed his wake up call to go cover the morning shoot around. And that’s when hotel employees found him dead in his room.

An official from the Fulton County medical examiner’s office said that Hawks was pronounced dead at 11:48 a.m. at Emory University Medical Center. The official said no further information would be released until after an autopsy, scheduled for Friday.

Atlanta police called Hawks’ death a medical emergency and not a police call. His body was discovered after he did not appear for the Bulls’ morning shootaround. Paramedics were called and he was taken to a local hospital at about 10:30 a.m., according to Atlanta police Sgt. Curtis Davenport.

Because there were no apparent criminal implications in the death, police weren’t investigating the death, police said.