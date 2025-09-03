Southern Soul Fest Celebrates Five Years of Breakfast at Barney's

Atlanta knows how to turn an anniversary into a movement, and that’s exactly what hot-spot Breakfast at Barney’s did for its 5-year milestone. Instead of a traditional dinner or champagne toast, the city’s iconic brunch and culture hub threw the Southern Soul Festival on Saturday, August 30th—an all-day affair that blended food, music, art, and Black-owned business in the heart of downtown.

Source: Breakfast At Barney’s / @CityOfAtlanta

From the moment the doors opened at 8 a.m., the block around 349 Decatur St. was buzzing with tents, music, and the smell of good food. Guests shopped local, sipped mimosas, and two-stepped to the sound of live DJs. It felt like Atlanta at its best—festive, community-driven, and deeply southern.

“I feel great. I feel blessed, and I feel honored to be able to extend my platform to other entrepreneurs in the city of Atlanta,” said co-owner Barney Lee Berry Jr., who chose to mark his milestone with a cultural celebration instead of a private party.

Building Legacy Through Community

For Berry, the Southern Soul Festival was about far more than clinking glasses. He’s been hustling in business since he was 18, and he says the festival was his way of being the mentor he once needed.

Source: Breakfast At Barney’s / Breakfast At Barney’s

“Had I had guidance and somebody to allow me to share their platform, maybe I wouldn’t have made so many mistakes in entrepreneurship coming up,” he reflected. “So I wanted to extend my hand to up-and-coming entrepreneurs…to come celebrate with me for my five years, but also share the platform and tell people about what you got going on.”

Opening in August 2020—right in the middle of the pandemic—was a leap of faith Berry says he only took because of vision and prayer. “All I heard was, restaurants are the hardest business to make successful. So this is a blessing, because I know without God, I wouldn’t be here, and that’s why I was never afraid to take this chance,” Berry said.

That faith shows up not only in the food but in the design.

“The floral is true to my time with my great-grandmother, Marietta Berry. She used to take me with her when she’d get flowers for her greenhouse. As a kid, I didn’t appreciate it, but now as an adult, I love it. That’s why you see florals throughout Breakfast at Barney’s—on the murals outside, the planters out front, and on the inside too. It means a lot to me because it represents my Granny.”

The Spirit of Southern Soul

Berry says the festival’s name comes from his country roots.

“I’m from a small town right outside of Savannah, Georgia, called Glennville—the home of the Vidalia sweet onion,” he said proudly. “I’ve been in Atlanta since I was 17, but my roots are in the country…Country boys rule the world. Do your research.” Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

That pride in heritage carried into the festival décor, explained by Nesie of Brand Therapy, the marketing partner for Southern Soul Fest powered by Breakfast at Barney’s.

“We wanted to give back to the community and not make it about just Breakfast at Barney’s. The mayor was out networking with vendors, highlighting their products, taking pictures with them. It was about sharing resources and letting every brand shine.”

She added that the balloons and stripes played into the restaurant’s branding, while the floral motifs tied directly to Barney’s family story.

Music and Movement: The Festival’s Heartbeat

The sounds of the day were powered by DJ KC (@turnmeupkc), the official DJ for Baby Drill, who kept the crowd moving with a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and southern hits. His seamless transitions gave the festival its pulse, bridging moments between vendor shopping, speeches, and performances.

The movement didn’t stop with the music. Dance instructor and performer King (@theekingx_), a Black queer creative originally from the UK now based in ATL, brought high energy and royal flair. With charisma on full display, King led line dances that blended instruction and performance. He introduced new steps like “Ride It” line dance while guiding familiar ones like the “Tamia Line Dance,” turning the sidewalk into one giant dance floor.

As a southern girl with country roots myself, there’s nothing like joining a line dance in the middle of downtown Atlanta—moving in rhythm with strangers who feel like cousins by the end of the song. King’s presence embodied the “soul” in Southern Soul, making the day feel like more than a marketplace—it was a family reunion.

Black-Owned Vendors in the Spotlight

The festival also highlighted a curated list of entrepreneurs hand-picked by Berry and his team for their excellence and community spirit.

Just Jai Wear by Jai-Leta Colvard was on the scene, serving up sporty looks for attendees to indulge in.

Hi Sa’Weetness, owned by Nisha, served strawberry crunch, peach cobbler, and Oreo cupcakes, plus slices of her “Better Than Sex” German chocolate cake.

“It means stepping out, communicating with the community, and making people aware of who I am and what I have,” Nisha said, noting that her passion for baking traces back to her great-grandmother and grandmother.

Former WNBA player and Olympian Ezinne Kalu brought her Keep Smiling mental health brand.

“I went through so many injuries—ACL, PCL, MCL tears, broken thumbs and wrists—and what kept me going was finding safe spaces for mental health. That’s what I want people to take away: it’s okay to check in with yourself first before you check in with others.”

Fly Waves, created by Treveon, mixed streetwear with storytelling. His gorilla “Frontline” logo, complete with a symbolic band-aid, became a crowd favorite.

“Whenever you’re on the frontline, you’re gonna get bruises. The band-aid stands for the obstacles you overcome while standing firm for what you believe in.” August Sol Naturals, founded by Nikki Gilbert, gave a plant-based twist to skincare and candles. “We have everything Bath & Body Works has, but without the chemicals. Your skin’s the largest organ on your body—feed it the good stuff.” A Celebration That Felt Like Home

Between live music sets, dance sessions, and vendor browsing, guests clinked flavored mimosas—strawberry, peach, and pineapple—and embraced the vibe. The flavors matched the mood: sweet, refreshing, and unapologetically southern.

For Barney Lee Berry Jr., the joy of the day captured exactly what he wanted.

“Let’s stop the hate. Let’s stop the competing…We are not each other’s enemy. We need to come together because we’re stronger as one, and we can go a lot further.”

Five years in, Breakfast at Barney’s has proven it’s more than a brunch spot—it’s a landmark. The Southern Soul Fest is a love letter to Atlanta: soulful food, southern flair, and Black entrepreneurship at its finest.