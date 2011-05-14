Willow Smith Readies New Single; Releases Preview

Miss “Whip My Hair” is back with a new single to rock to!

Willow Smith is getting prepared to release her next single. After the success of the 10-year-old’s platinum selling debut single “Whip My Hair,” her follow up single, “21st Century Girl,” do not fair as well, peaking at only #99 on the Billboard Hot 100. The daughter of Will and Jada Smith is looking to bounce back with her new single “Rock Star.”

This little girl is a star, we’re can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

