Willow Smith Readies New Single; Releases Preview
- By Bossip Staff
Miss “Whip My Hair” is back with a new single to rock to!
Willow Smith is getting prepared to release her next single.
After the success of the 10-year-old’s platinum selling debut single “Whip My Hair,” her follow up single, “21st Century Girl,” do not fair as well, peaking at only #99 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The daughter of Will and Jada Smith is looking to bounce back with her new single “Rock Star.”
This little girl is a star, we’re can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.
