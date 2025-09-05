Slap In The Face: D’Vontaye Mitchell’s Accused Killers Walk Away Scot Free From Murder Charges

Source: deepblue4you / Getty

D’vontaye Mitchell died after a group of four Hyatt Regency Downtown Milwaukee employees, two security guards, and two bellmen, who pounced on him, punched him, and held him down. Todd Alan Erickson, Brandon Turner, Herbert T. Williamson, and Devin W. Johnson-Carson all pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against them. Erickson and Turner were charged with murder, and Williamson and Johnson-Carson were charged with misdemeanor battery. These types of charges related to a death should result in a football number for all parties involved.

However, as Donald Glover so succinctly put it, “This is America.”

According to NB CNews, earlier this week, Circuit Court Judge David Swanson “sentenced” each of the men for their crime,s and that evening, each of those men slept in their own beds in their own homes.

For pleading guilty to murder and agreeing to testify against the others, Todd Alan Erickson was given a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation. For murder. Prosecutors argued that he was most responsible for Mitchell’s death as he was giving orders to the other men. For his murder plea, Brandon Turner was sentenced to, wait for it…one year of probation. The two bellmen, Herbert T. Williamson and Devin W. Johnson-Carson, were both sentenced to time served for misdemeanor battery. Following their initial arrest, Williamson was held for ten days, and Johnson-Carson was held for fourdays for a total of 14 days.

As you might surmise, D’vontaye Mitchell’s family is livid.

“It is disheartening and it’s disappointing that basically everyone here today is getting away with murder,” Mitchell’s widow, DeAsia Harmon, told the court at Johnson-Carson’s sentencing.

According to Channel3000, D’vontaye’s sister spoke out against the judge’s sentencing and the handling of the case in general.

“To these four people who killed him — who cares? said sister Nayisha Mitchell. “We don’t care. It is what it is. On to the next case, next death they’ll sweep under the rug.”

Rest in peace D’vontaye Mitchell.