Saving Grace: The Sorry-A$$ Cleveland Cavaliers Finally Catch A Break, Score The #1 Pick In 2011 NBA Draft!
And the depressing-a$$ city of Cleveland rejoices!
Redemption came quickly for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery.
Last year, the team lost its franchise player and first overall pick in the 2003 draft: LeBron James.
As King James rose to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference with 58 wins this season, the Cavaliers slipped to the worst record in the conference winning only 19 games.
But Tuesday night, Cavs fans found something to smile about again. They won the number one pick in the NBA draft. They also earned the fourth pick in the draft, a development that could make Cleveland a major player again.
The draft order is determined by lottery among the 14 teams with the most losses.
The televised event turned bars in downtown Cleveland into church revivals.
Cavaliers fans were embarrassed this year when their team lost an inexcusable 26 games straight
The Cavs hatin’-a$$ owner Dan Gilbert had this to say:
“It has been a roller coaster ride. Obviously shocking events took place last summer for not just myself, but a lot of people in Ohio. It was a slow, long and painful haul to get through it, and maybe this will be the final straw of getting over the hump and getting to the other side and having a lot hope for the future, and that’s what we need,”
Quite different from the quote he released last year after King James decided to chunk a deuce to Cleveland.
“I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE. You can take it to the bank.”
Congrats guys, guess all that losing this season amounted to something. NOW QUIT YOUR YAPPIN’!!!
