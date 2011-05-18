Saving Grace: The Sorry-A$$ Cleveland Cavaliers Finally Catch A Break, Score The #1 Pick In 2011 NBA Draft!

And the depressing-a$$ city of Cleveland rejoices!

Redemption came quickly for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery.

Last year, the team lost its franchise player and first overall pick in the 2003 draft: LeBron James.

As King James rose to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference with 58 wins this season, the Cavaliers slipped to the worst record in the conference winning only 19 games.

But Tuesday night, Cavs fans found something to smile about again. They won the number one pick in the NBA draft. They also earned the fourth pick in the draft, a development that could make Cleveland a major player again.

The draft order is determined by lottery among the 14 teams with the most losses.

The televised event turned bars in downtown Cleveland into church revivals.