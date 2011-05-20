Snitches Get Stitches: Dirty Dog Armstrong’s Teammates Say He Was Sticking Needles In His Booty To Get Bigger

Lance loves the roids…

After fighting off rumors of taking steroids for the last decade, Lance Armstrong’s teammates are coming out to say that he was needling himself up to get muscular and win some Tour de France’s. Tyler Hamilton is the teammate’s name and thanks to an interview with “60 MInutes,” we’ll be talking about the possibility of Armstrong doing dirt to win.

This, of course, comes after another teammate Floyd Landis came out accusing Lance of doping. If enough eyewitnesses come out, we’re going to start believing the accusations. The drug in question is called EPO, which increases the red blood cells and endurance. Shame, shame, shame. We were all on the Armstrong bandwagon when he was coming back from cancer and being an inspiration. Then he started roiding up and banging Olsen twins and it went downhill.

We’ll see how Lance responds to this one.