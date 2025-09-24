It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally got their baby girl!

Source: Photonews / Getty

The songstress and the rapper announced the big news on Wednesday, September 24, revealing that the Fenty founder gave birth to a baby girl. This addition to their family has been a long time coming, as both stars have been vocal about wanting a daughter since they first started expanding their clan.

The baby girl was born on September 13 and is named Rocki Irish Mayers.

The couple, who have been together since 2020, first announced that they were expecting baby No. 3. on May 5, 2025. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while walking around New York City, and Rocky later confirmed the big news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

The pair are already parents to two sons: RZA Athelston, born in 2022, and Riot Rose, who arrived in 2023. Though Rih and Rocky weren’t actively planning to start a family when they became pregnant with their first child, the “Diamonds” singer did tell Vogue that the two were “certainly not planning against it” either.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way,” she told the outlet in April 2022. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

From the moment they started their family, it became immediately clear just how much the couple loves being parents. They have never shied away from gushing over their little ones, but after welcoming two boys, they admitted to wanting to have at least one daughter.

During a conversation with stylist Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine in April 2024, prior to her third pregnancy, Rihanna was asked how many more kids she wanted to have.

“As many as God wants me to have,” Rih said at the time. “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

During an interview with Extra in July, Rihanna teased host Terri Seymour about fans’ desires for a daughter, asking, “Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it’s a boy?”

“I think we’re secretly hoping you have a girl, secretly, because you’ve got your two sweet, sweet boys,” host Terri Seymour explained before asking: “And do you want a girl?”

“I’ve always wanted a girl,” Rihanna admitted. “God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

In the same interview, the Fenty founder said that RZA and Riot are “delighted” to be getting a younger sibling, and confirmed that she and Rocky will also be giving their third-born a name that begins with the letter R.

“I mean, of course,” she said. It’s tradition at this point.”

Fans were quick to assume Rocky confirmed the sex of their third baby during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while supporting Rihanna at the Smurfs premiere in Brussels back in June.

During the conversation, host Kevin Frazier asked Rocky, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” to which Rocky replied, “It is, man, it is.” He then quickly pivoted, holding up a Smurfette doll, saying, “Right here, right here.”

Frazier tried for an actual confirmation, adding, “You know what I’m asking,” to which Rocky just laughed.

Congratulations to Rihanna and Rocky on finally welcoming their baby girl!