'Wazzup, Wazzup, Wazzup?! Dabl Network Welcomes 'Martin'
‘Wazzup, Wazzup, Wazzup?! Dabl Network Welcomes ‘Martin’ To Lineup Beginning Monday October 6
Get ready to party like it’s 1992!
Dabl Network has announced that Martin Lawrence’s iconic show will join its comedy lineup beginning Monday, October 6, with two-hour blocks airing every morning and evening.
The weekend kicks off with Dabl’s “Get Into Martin Marathon” on Sunday, October 5, from 6 a.m.–5 p.m. ET, featuring fan-favorite episodes from the show’s five-season run, including classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Goin’ Overboard,” and “California Here We Come.”
Originally airing from 1992–1997 on FOX, Martin became one of the network’s highest-rated series, earning accolades including People’s Choice Awards and multiple NAACP Image Awards
.
Dabl is also welcoming The Wayans Bros. back to its schedule on October 6, airing Monday–Friday at 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and a special 20th anniversary marathon of Everybody Hates Chris on Monday, October 13, from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. ET.
Dabl October Schedule Highlights (Morning & Evening Blocks):
6:00 & 6:30 a.m. / 6:00 & 6:30 p.m. – The Wayans Bros.
7:00 & 7:30 a.m. / 7:00 & 7:30 p.m. – The Jamie Foxx Show
8:00–9:30 a.m. Mon–Sat / 8:00–9:30 p.m. Mon–Sun – Martin
10:00–10:30 a.m. / 10:00–10:30 p.m. – Girlfriends
11:00–11:30 a.m. / 11:00–11:30 p.m. – Living Single
Dabl’s Get Into Martin Marathon – Sunday, October 5 (6 a.m.–5 p.m. ET)
Featuring back-to-back episodes like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dead Men Don’t Flush,” “Forever Sheneneh,” “Goin’ Overboard,” and “California Here We Come.”
Dabl’s Everybody Hates Chris 20th Anniversary Marathon – Monday, October 13 (6 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)
All-day celebration featuring episodes from the beloved series, including “Everybody Hates the Pilot,” “Everybody Hates Sausage,” and “Everybody Hates the 9th Grade Dance.”
Dabl’s October lineup gives viewers a nostalgic trip through some of the most beloved sitcoms starring Black actors and comedians, including Moesha, The Parkers, One on One, and Sister Sister.
For more information on Dabl Network and where to watch, visit dabltvnetwork.com.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 111
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs
-
*Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin’ Young Thug’s Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions