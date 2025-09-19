News

'Wazzup, Wazzup, Wazzup?! Dabl Network Welcomes 'Martin'

‘Wazzup, Wazzup, Wazzup?! Dabl Network Welcomes ‘Martin’ To Lineup Beginning Monday October 6

Published on September 18, 2025

Get ready to party like it’s 1992!

Dabl
Source: Dabl / Dabl Network

Dabl Network has announced that Martin Lawrence’s iconic show will join its comedy lineup beginning Monday, October 6, with two-hour blocks airing every morning and evening.


The weekend kicks off with Dabl’s “Get Into Martin Marathon” on Sunday, October 5, from 6 a.m.–5 p.m. ET, featuring fan-favorite episodes from the show’s five-season run, including classics like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Goin’ Overboard,” and “California Here We Come.”

Originally airing from 1992–1997 on FOX, Martin became one of the network’s highest-rated series, earning accolades including People’s Choice Awards and multiple NAACP Image Awards

.
Dabl is also welcoming The Wayans Bros. back to its schedule on October 6, airing Monday–Friday at 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and a special 20th anniversary marathon of Everybody Hates Chris on Monday, October 13, from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. ET.

Dabl October Schedule Highlights (Morning & Evening Blocks):

Dabl
Source: Dabl / Dabl Network


6:00 & 6:30 a.m. / 6:00 & 6:30 p.m.The Wayans Bros.


7:00 & 7:30 a.m. / 7:00 & 7:30 p.m.The Jamie Foxx Show


8:00–9:30 a.m. Mon–Sat / 8:00–9:30 p.m. Mon–SunMartin


10:00–10:30 a.m. / 10:00–10:30 p.m.Girlfriends


11:00–11:30 a.m. / 11:00–11:30 p.m.Living Single

Dabl’s Get Into Martin Marathon – Sunday, October 5 (6 a.m.–5 p.m. ET)

Dabl
Source: Dabl / Dabl Network


Featuring back-to-back episodes like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dead Men Don’t Flush,” “Forever Sheneneh,” “Goin’ Overboard,” and “California Here We Come.”
Dabl’s Everybody Hates Chris 20th Anniversary Marathon – Monday, October 13 (6 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)


All-day celebration featuring episodes from the beloved series, including “Everybody Hates the Pilot,” “Everybody Hates Sausage,” and “Everybody Hates the 9th Grade Dance.”


Dabl’s October lineup gives viewers a nostalgic trip through some of the most beloved sitcoms starring Black actors and comedians, including Moesha, The Parkers, One on One, and Sister Sister.

Dabl
Source: Dabl / Dabl Network


For more information on Dabl Network and where to watch, visit dabltvnetwork.com.



