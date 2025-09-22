Celebrity

Donald Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel at Charlie Kirk memorial

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Donald Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel, ‘I Hate My Opponents’, Renews Bromance With Elon Musk

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel
Source: Win McNamee/Araya Doheny/Getty Images / Getty

Charlie Kirk’s life was supposed to be celebrated by conservative sycophants yesterday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but President Donald Trump turned the memorial into the type of spectacle that would make the WWE embarrassed.

An intro of fireworks? At what is essentially a public funeral? Ok…

During his time on the mic, Donald took the opportunity to lash out at Jimmy Kimmel. He didn’t say Kimmel’s name but made reference to a a “canceled late night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings.” Very classy.

Donald also ranted about autism and how effective his presidency has been…

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, also spoke saying that she has forgiven her late husband’s alleged killer and says she harbors not hatred for him or others. In fact, she called for her fellow righties to not engage in hatred.

Via Newsweek:

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him,” Erika Kirk said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate,” she added. “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

That sounds good but we already know that many of these alleged Christians hate “the other side,” Democrats, and those on the left, who they accuse of being responsible for Kirk’s murder.

Donald, however, could not drum up that same level of “Christ-like” forgiveness…

Via The Hill:

“He did not hate his opponents, he wanted the best for them,” Trump said. “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”

Elon Musk was also in the building yesterday and was seen sitting next to his on-again-off-again “friend” Donald.

Don’t drink the juice. Regardless of how many bitter Twitter spats these two have had, they are both on the same side working toward the same goal.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion - Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Celebrity Sightings of Kris Jenner, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian In New York City - November 06, 2019
2 Items

Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close