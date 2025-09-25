Ray J Says He’s Helping The Feds Build A RICO Case Against Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner—‘The Feds Is Coming’

Ray J has made some surprising claims about his supposed involvement with the feds.

The reality star claims that he’s working with the federal government to build a RICO case against his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” the singer told Chrisean Rock during a recent livestream circulating on X, per Page Six. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s**t. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.” Ray J went on to claim, “It’s worse than Diddy.” Source: John Shearer / Getty

RICO investigations fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, typically utilized to prosecute drug cartels and mob crimes. Back in July, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was acquitted on more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges in a highly-publicized federal trial.

Despite the “Sexy Can I” singer’s assertion that the Kardashian-Jenner case is even worse than Combs’, he provided no further information about his claims.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first time Ray J has referenced these exact allegations. In May, he hinted at a potential case against The Kardashians stars while discussing the then-pending RICO charges against Diddy.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said in TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial.

Despite making these claims multiple times now, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has commented on Ray J’s claims.