Seen On The ATL Scene: Celebs Swarm ‘Soul Symphony Weekend: Fashion & Polo Classsic’, Elegant Excellence Ensues

Atlanta has long been a canvas for Black excellence, but Soul Symphony Weekend painted an entirely new picture; one where culture, couture, and equestrian sport move in harmony. The three-day celebration unfolded across the city as a reimagined version of Miguel Wilson’s Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, a beloved tradition now reborn with a deeper purpose.

Source: Paul Biagui / Paul Biagui

Created by Wilson, the celebrity menswear designer and powered by his Ride to the Olympics Foundation, the weekend was a mission in motion: funding programs that break racial and economic barriers in equestrian sports.

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

Through the foundation, Wilson has already co-founded the first HBCU polo team at Morehouse College and the first all-Black high school polo team at Atlanta’s BEST Academy.

“This is bigger than fashion,” Wilson reminded guests throughout the weekend. “It’s about creating opportunities that change lives.”

The atmosphere across all three days radiated exactly that—a blend of indulgence and intention. The energy was as textured as the black-tie gowns and white dinner jackets on Saturday night, and as electric as the pounding hooves on Sunday’s polo field. Everywhere, there was the hum of ambition and the sound of history being made.

A Guest List That Defines Influence

The red carpets glistened with a mix of political leaders, entertainment icons, and cultural architects.

Source: Darell Stoney / Darell Stoney

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens brought a statesman’s gravitas. Reality stars and power couples like Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Chris and Nell Fletcher (Love & Marriage Huntsville), and Toya Johnson-Rushing and Robert “Red” Rushing mingled alongside actors Clifton Powell, Rob Riley, and Palmer Williams.

Music legends and industry players were just as present—Kevin Ross, Q Parker, Sean Garrett, and Pastor Troy rubbed shoulders with Coach K of Quality Control Music. Media figures like Portia Bruner and Guy Lambert added to the star power. Together, they framed Soul Symphony as a statement on what Black luxury and access can look like.

Friday: Rooftop Welcome Party at Kimpton Overland Hotel

The weekend lifted off with a sunset welcome party on the rooftop of Kimpton Overland Hotel, where the skyline set the mood and Greenwood Whiskey cocktails flowed.

Guests checked in for media credentials, greeted old friends, and met the international polo players from London who had traveled for Sunday’s U.S. vs. U.K. match.

Wilson addressed the crowd with gratitude and a nod to his global vision.

“Every year I say I quit because I’m done, and somehow God finds a way for me to get some energy and come back,” he said, recognizing his family, Black-owned spirit sponsors, and the sacrifice of the Atlanta BEST Academy team.

The night felt both intimate and kinetic—like a stylish family reunion and a kickoff for history.

Saturday: Black Tie Soul Symphony at Enon Ranch

Saturday night delivered the weekend’s most cinematic experience.

Guests in crisp white dinner jackets and black gowns glided into Enon Ranch, greeted by a serenade from violinist Alex Ahn and the sight of Bentley Atlanta’s gleaming fleet.

Inside, the Soul Symphony Orchestra created a soundtrack as designers Shantress, LBOW, Journey XX, and Wilson himself staged fashion shows between powerhouse sets by Brady Turner, Madelyn Brené, Q Parker, Kevin Ross, and R&B icon Syleena Johnson.

Between performances, Wilson shared the deeply personal roots of his mission. He recalled finding “a peace that could not have at home” while working in horse barns as a child—a transformative experience that inspired the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

Governor Wes Moore honored that vision with remarks on Black cultural innovation, and Mayor Andre Dickens presented Wilson with a special recognition before Johnson’s soaring finale brought the house to its feet.

Sunday: Atlanta Polo Party at Bouckaert Farm

Sunday turned the sprawling Bouckaert Farm into a derby-style wonderland. Under a bright Georgia sun, guests sipped champagne and boarded helicopter tours while DJs Smokedog and Mark Battle kept the music bouncing across party tents.

On the field, history thundered. The Atlanta BEST Academy Polo Team—six young men who only began learning polo two years ago—made their competitive debut and defeated Georgia’s Starr Creek Polo Club 4–3.

“We are making history, and these young men are blazing a trail that we hope others will follow,” Wilson said to thunderous applause. Source: Darell Stoney

The day continued with a spirited U.S. vs. U.K. adult polo match, underscoring the global friendships and opportunities that polo has brought into Wilson’s life.

As he told guests, “I have friends in Africa, in England, in Dubai—all over the world from playing polo.”

Takeaways: Fashion, Philanthropy, and the Future

Soul Symphony Weekend proved that luxury and purpose can share the same stage.

From the rooftop welcome to the final chukker, every toast, ticket, and designer look funneled back to a single mission: to dismantle racial and financial barriers in equestrian sports and expose Black youth to transformative opportunities.

Now in its eighth year of evolution, Miguel Wilson’s vision has become more than a glamorous calendar date. It’s a movement where Black artistry, global sport, and social impact ride side by side, showing Atlanta and the world, what true cultural innovation looks like.

Source: Darell Stoney / Darell Stoney

For more on the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to support its work, visit ridetotheolympics.org.