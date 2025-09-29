Celebrity

Bad Bunny To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In 2026

Benito Bowl: Bad Bunny To Make History Headlining Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In 2026

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bad Bunny was just revealed as the next headliner for the coveted Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is having the biggest year of his career, thus far. Not only is he starring in Hollywood blockbusters, like Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing, he also recently wrapped up a 30-show residency in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

2026 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for the reggaetonero, spearheaded by a headlining performance at the Super Bowl in February. Martínez was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer on Sunday, September 28, with the historic show set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said in an NFL statement announcing the halftime show.

Since his residency in Puerto Rico began in July, Bad Bunny has helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist revenue for his home island.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” said Jay-Z, who produces the halftime show. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny will kick off a world tour in November with stops in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. He has a show in Chile just one night before the Super Bowl, making his headlining feat that much more impressive.

While he’s making stops all over the world, the rapper has no tour stops in the continental United States, citing fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would raid the concert venues. Prior to the official Super Bowl announcement, Benito took to X to tease “just one date in the United States.”

Given his commitment to speaking out on political issues, it seems like the singer will follow in Kendrick Lamar’s footsteps and sprinkle in some political statements throughout his performance.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bad Bunny Jay-Z News Newsletter Super Bowl

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner

Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

Assata Shakur, Freedom Fighter And Icon Of Resistance, Passes Away At 78

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close