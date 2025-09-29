Celebrity

LeBron James Interviews Cultural Innovators In 'The Main Thing'

For Your Viewing Pleasure: LeBron James Interviews Cultural Icons & Innovators In New Limited Series 'The Main Thing'

Published on September 29, 2025

LeBron James picked up some new skills during the NBA offseason.

NBA Star LeBron James 2025 China Tour In Chengdu
Source: VCG / Getty

As James and his teammates attend NBA Media Day ahead of the 25-26 season, his award-winning storytelling brand UNINTERRUPTED, has released a trailer for The Main Thing. The four-part limited series sees the Los Angeles Lakers star sit down with cultural icons and innovators in collaboration with Indeed to champion skills-first hiring.

The Main Thing, a new four-part limited series led by LeBron, is set to premiere this Thursday, October 2nd on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel. In the series, LeBron sits down with legends in their field, including skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor, digital creator Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), and fashion designer Melody Ehsani.

During his conversations with these cultural innovators, James aims to explore how skills honed through life experience, hard work, and creativity open doors across industries, according to a press release. “Through candid, in-depth conversations and hands-on challenges, each episode challenges the traditional over-reliance on college degrees as the sole measure of career readiness and potential,” the description continues.

See a preview of what the limited series has in store by watching the trailer down below:

