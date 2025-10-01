Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud

Last night’s social media war between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B escalated in a way that crossed lines many thought were off limits. The feud began over album sales and quips about promotional pricing, but quickly turned personal when Nicki dragged Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, into the mix. Minaj referred to Cardi’s first child as “Kulture vulture” and even labeled her “ugly.”

In response, Cardi threatened to reveal things about Nicki’s family if her daughter was mentioned again. As she fiercely defends Kulture, she again warned Minaj to leave her children out of their public battles.

Cardi didn’t stop there, though. She aimed back at Nicki’s son, known as Papa Bear. The Am I The Drama? artist alleged that Nicki’s child is “nonverbal” and hinted that it’s due to drug exposure. The attacks around fertility, insults toward pregnancy, and comments about both children turned what was already a heated rap beef into a deeply personal exchange.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Over the course of their exchanges, both women made it clear that while the music world might live for drama, the children are a boundary that should never be breached. This became evident when both rappers continued to exchange verbal insults, eventually escalating to physical threats against one another.

Although we, as fans, enjoy the spectacle of rap beef, kids should absolutely be off-limits. Since these famous children have been in the spotlight (regardless of the manner), we thought it would be a good time to share the factual information we know about both of them.

Who Is Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture?

Kulture Kiara Cephus was born on July 10, 2018, to Cardi B and Offset. Cardi revealed her pregnancy publicly during a performance on Saturday Night Live, marking a symbolic moment in both her personal life and career. One of the now 7-year-old’s most talked-about moments came in July 2021 when Cardi B and Offset threw her a grand princess-themed party for her 3rd birthday. Kulture and Cardi arrived in matching pink gowns via carriage. In addition to Kulture entering on a unicorn, the celebration featured a balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, a petting zoo, and plenty of dancing.

Kulture’s father even gifted her a Richard Millie watch. Most of the time we see Kulture publicly, she’s with her mother. She stole the spotlight earlier this month at the Alexander Wang Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear show (during New York Fashion Week), where she and Cardi donned matching fur ensembles and confidently posed for pictures. Over the years, Cardi has shared candid reflections about how childbirth and motherhood changed her. She noted that giving birth broke part of her, but also grounded her and gave her a new sense of purpose and stability.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Who Is Nicki Minaj’s Son, Papa Bear?

Papa Bear, Nicki Minaj’s son, was born on September 30, 2020. Nicki has only shared glimpses of his life to protect his privacy, but some moments have been made public. For example, Nicki posted a rare snap and a heartfelt tribute when he turned four last year. She celebrated by sharing that he “gave her a whole new meaning to life.” For Papa Bear’s first birthday, Lil Wayne gifted him an entire designer-stuffed closet, including items from Balenciaga, Burberry, and Givenchy. Nicki also once shared a voice note featuring her son’s early coos when he was about two months old. The recording, in which you can hear Nicki saying “Say hi to the Barbz,” is one of the few early audible appearances. Given how little is officially shared about Papa Bear, the snippets and photos that Nicki shares hold weight. They’re essentially checkpoints in his life.

Source: Instagram / @NickiMinaj

Neither child wanted to be in the spotlight created by their parents. This is partly why so many people push back against mentions of Papa Bear or Kulture in public disputes. The children have had so little autonomy in their exposure that it’s not fair. Hopefully, this last exchange between their hip-hop megastar mothers is the last time both of these adorable children are mentioned.

RELATED: Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales—’DROP THE ADDY!’