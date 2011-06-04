Jesus Take The Wheel: 11-Year-Old Girls Falls To Her Death Off A Ferris Wheel

This is a parent’s worst nightmare. Just what the hell happened?

A young New Jersey girl’s trip to an amusement park ended in horror as the 11-year-old plummeted to her death Friday while riding a Ferris wheel.

Abiah Jones was on the ride by herself when she dropped 100 feet to her death, officials said.

An eyewitness said Jones peeked over the railing and fainted, resulting in her fatal fall.

The girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Giant Wheel ride at Mariner’s Landing in Wildwood was built in 1985 and is 156-feet high. It’s one of the largest Ferris wheels on the East Coast.

The ride passed inspection in March and officials have not indicated that any mechanical failure was to blame for Jones’ death.

“We don’t know if it was a freak accident, or maybe she was looking around, we don’t know,” Wildwood Police Capt. Robert Regalbuto told NBC News.

The park remains open, but the ride has been shut down.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 students were at Mariner’s Landing Thursday and Friday as part of the annual Education Extravaganza event.