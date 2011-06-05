NFL Rookie Gets Fried Chicken And Watermelon Tattoo, Lashes Out At Critics [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Denver Broncos player Von Miller is stirring up controversy after releasing pictures of his latest tattoo, a piece of fried chicken and watermelon.
The NFL rookie took to Twitter this week to show off the new tatt with the caption, “It’s a watermelon slice, a chicken leg, a dollar sign, and a hater! Haha it’s not finished doe.”
