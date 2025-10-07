Celebrity

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was ‘Deeper Than That’

Published on October 7, 2025

Offset is finally responding to rumors that he slept with fellow Migos member Quavo’s ex-girlfriend, Saweetie.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The “Ric Flair Drip” rapper recently talked to Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where he opened up about the turmoil between him and Quavo. One of the rumors that’s followed him for years is that he allegedly slept with Saweetie, a situation fans suspected led to the dissolution of the Migos.

However, when he was asked about the Saweetie rumors, Offset immediately shut it down.

“No, man. It was a rumor, man,” he said, going on to explain that there was much more to the story when it comes to his fallout with Quavo.

“I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro,” he continued. “I think people were trying to tear my situation down in that situation.”

That’s when Keke suggested that business people may have been behind the scenes, trying to keep them from being strong together, and Offset agreed.

“The lengths that people go in our industry to enmesh themselves in your personal life to get certain outcomes in business, their lengths are great,” he said.

Cardi B spoke on the long-running rumors back in 2023, when she and Offset were still together.

“I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna find out the truth,” she said during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, per VIBE. “You know I was finding out that truth in and out. So if I entertain something that I know is not true on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true, because you’re addressing it.’ But when I don’t address it, it’s true as well.”

More recently, while promoting her album, Cardi talked multiple times about a woman who gave her flowers, and she later found out the same woman slept with her man.

“There’s girls that really will be in your DM, will really try to be your friend, will really try to come into your world, will really try to do weird things like befriend your friends,” the “Magnet” rapper explained during her appearance on The Breakfast Club.

She went on to talk about a woman with whom she’d worked out a disagreement, explaining that once they got to the root of their issue, the woman offered her a gift.

“They gave me flowers,” she said. “Literally flowers…Then, months later, I found out you f***ed this n*****. Stuff like that be weird to me.”

While Cardi didn’t name names, many fans assumed she was talking about Saweetie, given the longstanding rumors. But, according to Offset, that’s not the case.

Cardi B Offset Quavo saweetie

Bossip

