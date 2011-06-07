Sh*t Got Even Realer In Mexico: Mexican Mafia Move From Guns And Grenades To Man Made Murder Mobiles!!

Oh you thought these mickiefickies were playin’ games?!?

For the drug cartel boss who has everything, the latest piece of military hardware is the “narco tank.”

Today’s competitive crime mafias in Mexico are no longer satisfied with bazookas or rocket-propelled grenades or land mines. The Mexican military has discovered that gangsters south of the Texas border are building armored assault vehicles, with gun turrets, inch-thick armor plates, firing ports and bullet-proof glass…

…The monsters look like a cross between a handmade assault vehicle used by a Somali warlord and something out of a “Mad Max” movie with Mel Gibson in a post-apocalyptic no man’s land. Complete with battering rams.

The assault vehicles have appeared in several confrontations with Mexican authorities. In the western state of Jalisco, soldiers confronted one of the beasts in May and managed to disable it by shooting out its tires. So far the trucks have not been seen in the cities and remain for now mostly a chilling curiosity.

The popular and lurid “narco blog” Web site claimed the armored truck could do 60 mph and dump — James Bond style — tire-popping nails or oil slicks to slow down its pursuers.

“These behemoths indicate the ingenuity of the cartels in configuring weapons that are extremely effective in urban warfare,” said George Grayson, professor at William & Mary College and a specialist in Mexico’s drug war.

The cartels are locked in a kind of arms race of technology and techniques to keep one step ahead of authorities — and one another.