NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After Bible Comments

Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension

Published on October 14, 2025

It’s safe to say none of us had Jonathan Majors versus NLE Choppa on our 2025 Bingo cards, but the universe continues to surprise us.

Jonathan Majors and NLE Choppa
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Gilbert Flores

A clip of an unexpected interaction between the two stars went viral after Majors corrected the rapper during a Den of Kings discussion on Christianity.

During the roundtable conversation, Choppa discussed his problems with religion, arguing that many Christians focus too much on Jesus rather than God. He said, “We are made in the likeness of Jesus Christ,” before asking why people “praise their brother instead of their father.”

In response to this, Majors interjected, insisting he “just gotta say something” before asking, “Have you read the Bible?”

Choppa replied, “I’ve read it, listened to it, and received from source,” which is when Majors swiftly told him: “I would say read it again.”

That comment made for some uncomfortable laughter from the rapper, and after the clip went viral, NLE Choppa had more to say.

The Memphis native took to Instagram to address the situation, posting a series of photos including a screenshot of three Bible verses, a photo of himself praying, and a behind-the-scenes shot of Majors speaking with the rapper. In his caption, he referenced the actor’s comments, writing: “READ IT AGAIN.”

Choppa went on to post the photo of himself and Majors on his Instagram Story, choosing a photo that seems to show the latter passionately talking about the subject and looking somewhat distressed. Over this photo, he wrote, “The eyes. They never lie Chico 😼.”

The rapper has since deleted the posts from his page, but it’s unclear whether the unlikely rivals squashed their beef or if NLE Choppa was over the conversations surrounding it on social media.

You can watch the entire conversation for yourself down below:

