Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out Following Wendy Osefo's Arrest

#RHOP Reaction: Andy Cohen Speaks On Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Fraud Charge Arrest: ‘I’m Really Sad About This’

Published on October 14, 2025

Andy Cohen has broken his silence following the recent arrest of The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Dr. Wendy Osefo and husband, Eddie Osefo.

Andy Cohen and Wendy Osefo
Source: JC Olivera / Aeon

The Real Housewives executive producer addressed the incident on the October 13 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, revealing that he found out the couple was arrested on 16 fraud charges at the same time as the rest of the world.

“I want to say that like all of you, I found out about the charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo on Friday morning and there’s not much that I can say,” Cohen said. “I know nothing of the charges more than you guys do, than what I’ve read. I’m sad about this. I’m really sad about this.”

The Watch What Happens Live host continued, “I’m a Wendy fan and she has been a great Housewife and a great role model. She’s always led with education and her solid family values, and so I’m really thinking about her and her family and I’m certainly hoping that this is all some big nothing.”

Andy went on to note that he would have addressed the situation while talking to the Osefos’ #RHOP costar, Ashley Darby, during her interview on Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 12, but it was taped before the news broke.

“We had taped that before I went to L.A., so that is why you did not hear me asking Ashley her thoughts on that, in case you were wondering,” he explained.

Cohen’s comments follow the arrest of the reality star and her husband on 16 charges, seven of which are felonies related to alleged “false/misleading info fraud” in excess of $300, the Westminster Police Department confirmed to People. The pair was booked in Westminster, Md., on October 9.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office explained in a press release that deputies responded to a call reporting burglary and theft on April 7, 2024. When they made it to Wendy and Eddie’s home, the couple claimed numerous items were stolen while they were on vacation, including 80 pieces of jewelry, luxury goods, clothing, and shoes, worth more than $200,000.

The release went on to explain that during the investigation, “detectives found that over $20,000 of items reported stolen had been returned by the owners to the locations the items were purchased. Detectives also found images of a homeowner wearing jewelry that had been reported stolen after the burglary took place.”

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty
