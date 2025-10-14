Celebrity

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Iconic soul artist D'Angelo, known for his soulful vocals and innovative sound, has passed away at the age of 51.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

With reports signaling a battle with pancreatic cancer, we can officially confirm the untimely loss of Neo-Soul legend D’Angelo.

D'Angelo
Source: Shahar Azran / Getty

It never gets easier to report on the umtimely losses of our culture, and this one is going to hit you hard. BlackAmericaWeb is sad to confirm that R&B legend D’Angelo has passed away at 51.

The singer’s family confirmed the news in a statement to Fader, saying:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.

We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D'Angelo
Source: Getty / General

RELATED: Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details

Although reports are still a bit unclear and point to a battle with pancreatic cancer as the cause of death, his family has understandably requested privacy at this very painful time for everyone. For the many D’Angelo fans out there, to lose such a prolific musician is crushing, and the blow is felt even greater when considering the loss of his ex-partner in music and life, Angie Stone, less than a year ago.

More information on this immense loss to the world of R&B below, via TMZ:

“Grammy-winning R&B soul singer D’Angelo is dead from pancreatic cancer … TMZ has learned.

The ‘Brown Sugar’ singer-songwriter died Tuesday morning in NYC … according to sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenberg.

D’Angelo was a singular talent who collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip … after bursting onto the scene in 1995 with his solo debut album, “Brown Sugar.”

He won 4 Grammys, including Best R&B Album for ‘Voodoo’ in 2001 and ‘Black Messiah’ in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for ‘Really Love’ and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel).’”

Not much is known about D’Angelo’s life in recent years. His official Instagram account has been completely wiped for a while now, and on Twitter/X his last post was in promotion of the equally mysterious Slingbaum One project in 2020 that has yet to materialize into much of anything. His last official body of music was over a decade ago with the release of Black Messiah, a joint project with a collective deemed as The Vanguard and what was expected to be a “comeback” album; at that point, it was his first album in 14 years.

This story is still developing…

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close