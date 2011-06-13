You Can’t Be Serious…Faux News Host Is Distrubed By The “Hoodlums” That President Obama Is Inviting To The White “Hizzy”

The idea that people actually defend this kind of BS says a lot about where we are today in society…

During the opening of Fox Business’ Follow the Money on Friday, Eric Bolling teased a segment about the White House hosting the president of Gabon by saying, “Guess who’s coming to dinner? A dictator. Mr. Obama shares a laugh with one of Africa’s kleptocrats. It’s not first time he’s had a hoodlum in the hizzouse.” The inclusion of Common may not make much sense to people who aren’t regular viewers of Fox News — it’s a reference to the right-wing media’s ginned-up smear of him as a “‘cop killer’ rapper” in the days before his recent performance at the White House. Later in the show, Bolling teased the segment again: “Smile for the birdie. Our president’s sitting with one of Africa’s most wanted. It’s not the first time he’s had a hood in the big crib.”

In one of the more blatantly racist and offensive part of the program there was this little condescending slang exchange:

During the segment, Human Events editor Jason Mattera declared that “Barack Obama likes to defecate on American allies,” and Bolling had this exchange with Fox Business reporter Sandra Smith: REP. JOHN GARAMENDI (D-CA): There are good guys. There are bad guys out there. We’ve got to stay engaged. SMITH: We don’t have to have them at home, though. BOLLING: Thank you, Smitty. SMITH: We don’t have to have them in our White House and entertaining them. BOLLING: Where? Where? Where? Go ahead, say it. Where? SMITH: In the hizzy. BOLLING: In the hizzy. Thank you, Smitty. SMITH: Do we really have to have them in the White Hizzy?

Who do mtha fkers think they are fooling?! This guy Bolling swore he wasn’t a racist after claiming that our President was “chugging 40s”, and now the way he uses the word “hizzy” he might as well just call the POTUS his n***a!

In the words of the great American musician Kanye West: “Fawkin’ ridiculous…”

