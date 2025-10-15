Celebrity

Black Tax Fest Promises Insight and Inspiration In ATL

Rick Ross, & Other Bosses Bringing Black Wealth Talk To Black Tax Fest 2025

Rick Ross and other successful Black professionals will headline the Black Tax Fest 2025, offering guidance on achieving financial stability and prosperity.

Published on October 15, 2025

Rick Ross, entrepreneur Snoop Dillard, and financial educator Ash Cash are among the high-profile figures joining a three-day ATL event aimed at empowering and celebrating Black professionals at a one-of-a-kind fest.

Rick Ross Media Mixer
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Black Tax Fest, started by husband-and-wife team Mowbray and Cherina Rowand, co-founders of ONE STOP Taxes—the nation’s largest Black-owned virtual income tax preparation platform—has evolved from a small awards ceremony into a leading summit centered around individuals in the financial services and tax industries.

Taking place at October 16–18 at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia, Black Tax Fest 2025 will feature a lineup of speakers and special guests, including Alexis Skyy, Candace Holyfield-Parker, Billionaire Barbie, Kyla Brown, Michel Valbrun, Rashad Williams, Dr. Rosie Thomas, and Q Parker of 112. The weekend will culminate with a fireside chat with Rick Ross, followed by a Gala Reception and the annual Titan Awards Ceremony, which honors outstanding achievements in the financial sector.

Black Tax Fest
Source: Black Tax Fest / Black Tax Fest

“Black Tax Fest isn’t just a conference, it’s a movement. We’re bringing together tax professionals, entrepreneurs, and financial leaders from across the country to share strategies, unlock new opportunities, and build partnerships that will shape the future of our industry. Atlanta is the perfect backdrop, because this is where culture connects with business, and nobody leaves this event the same. If you’re serious about growing your business and doubling your impact, this is the room you need to be in.” said Mowbray & Cherina Rowand, (Co-founders of ONE Stop Taxes & Black Tax Fest).

Black Tax Fest
Source: Black Tax Fest / Black Tax Fest

This year’s presenting sponsor, Refund Advantage, underscores the festival’s focus on innovation, financial inclusion, and professional growth.

With over 2,000 virtual offices nationwide and recognition from Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies, ONE STOP Taxes has become a model for Black entrepreneurship and digital expansion. Through Black Tax Fest, the Rowands continue to build on that legacy—creating a space for education, collaboration, and wealth-building within the Black financial community.

Past speakers have included Stormy “Coach Stormy” Wellington, Kandi Burruss, Alicia Lyttle, Young Joc, and Willie Moore Jr., solidifying the event’s reputation as a hub where culture and capital converge.

Black Tax Fest
Source: Black Tax Fest / Black Tax Fest

The 2025 program will feature keynote sessions, breakout workshops, networking mixers, and live performances, blending professional development with cultural engagement. Attendees can expect an immersive experience designed to equip them with practical tools, industry insights, and connections to expand their businesses.

Black Tax Fest 2025 Event Details:


Dates: Thursday, October 16 – Saturday, October 18
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA

3-Day Schedule:

Thursday, October 16

  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Breakfast with Bosses
  • 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Kickoff & Breakout Sessions

Black Tax Fest
Source: Black Tax Fest / Black Tax Fest

Friday, October 17

  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Conference Sessions
  • 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Lunch
  • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Conference Sessions

Saturday, October 18

  • 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Media Mixer
  • 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Titan Awards Ceremony
  • 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Fireside Chat with Rick Ross
  • 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Gala Reception
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
Rachel Noerdlinger

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

That Aint It: The Internet Responds To The First Music Video From Timbaland's AI Artist TaTa

Global Grind
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Bossip

