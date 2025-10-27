Celebrity

Angela Bassett, Damson Idris & More At Vogue World: Hollywood

Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This year’s Vogue World runway was dripping with star power, featuring cameos from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

On Sunday, October 26, the esteemed fashion magazine paid homage to the film industry with its annual fashion show, Vogue World: Hollywood, on the iconic Paramount Studios lot.

Vogue reports that the event featured looks inspired by Hollywood’s biggest costume designers from films like Marie Antoinette, West Side Story, and Dune.

Still, the celebration was for a good cause, with 100 percent of the ticket proceeds going to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports actors, workers, and creatives in cinema, specifically focused on costume professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Baz Luhrmann directed the runway show, which Nicole Kidman kicked off with a rendition of Gilda’s “Don’t Put the Blame on Me,” dressed as Rita Hayworth’s titular character. Luhrmann followed by telling the audience that “this is not a normal fashion parade” and to continue “cheering and bringing the energy up,” per E! News.

The show was split up into seven acts, with brands Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, ALAÏA, Marc Jacobs, Valentino, and Balmain each representing a different genre of film.

Angela Bassett hit the runway in her Queen Ramonda costume from Black Panther.

Followed later by Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor in more costumes from the iconic film.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Regé-Jean Page walked in Ferragamo.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Laura Harrier wore Fendi.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield rocked Dior.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Ayo Edebiri wore Chanel.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stunned in Diotima.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Damson Idris wore Dries Van Noten.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Tyriq Withers looked dapper in Ferragamo.

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

The event also featured musical performances, including a show-stopping rendition of “Gorgeous” from Doja Cat.

In case you missed it, watch the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show in its entirety down below:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Angela Basset Damson Idris For Your Viewing Pleasure News Newsletter Teyana Taylor

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

The Future Of Fear — 10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

MadameNoire
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Protest erupts after ICE Agents arrest street vendors in New York City

ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back

Global Grind
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Grambling State University Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close