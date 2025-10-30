Huda Mustafa has issued an apology to Olandria Carthen, which comes after she laughed at a fan on a livestream who called her former castmate the n-word.

Source: Gilbert Flores / XNY/Star Max

Huda and her boyfriend Louis Russell, who appeared on season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match, laughed when a caller used the racial slur on a recent livestream. After posting an initial statement on Tuesday, October 28, insisting they didn’t hear what was said, Huda shared an apology on Wednesday to “more fully take accountability for my actions.”

“I want to begin by saying I completely respect Olandria, and it’s extremely disheartening that anyone, especially a presumed child, would find it excusable to use this type of language, and doing so only underlines the ignorance of the gravity that such a word carries,” Huda began.

“Olandria — it is now clear that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologize for my immediate reaction. My reaction in that moment came from being caught off guard, not from finding the word or situation funny,” she continued. “It was a nervous, uncomfortable reaction that I recognize was inappropriate. I want to be clear that I do not condone or tolerate anyone who uses such language, and I strongly encourage the individual responsible to reflect deeply on their words and the harm they’ve caused.”

Huda went on to say she would be making a “personal donation to the NAACP” and encouraged others to do the same.

As previously reported, this comes after a statement from Olandria on Wednesday, who reacted to the controversial livestream in her own statement posted to her Instagram Stories. It was there that she encouraged those involved to put their money where their mouths are and donate to organizations dedicated to uplifting the Black community.

“I do not condone racism of any kind, nor do I entertain it. That kind of language is never acceptable. Not in anger, not as a joke, not ever,” Olandria wrote. “Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going. Defending it, laughing about it or making excuses is even worse.” She continued, “While I anticipate this will result in surface level apologies that fade in a few days, I’d like to transform this moment into something actionable. I encourage those who have participated in the stream and their followers to demonstrate a genuine commitment to anti-racism by donating to organizations and foundations dedicated to educating and uplifting this community, such as the UNCF, NAACP and/or the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. I will be making a personal donation as well.”

Another star from Love Island USA season 7, Chelley Bissainthe, spoke on the incident on her Instagram Story, encouraging everyone to “not make light of moments like these.”

“Seeing what happened with a former Love Island cast mate and her partner, laughing during a prank call that included a racist remark toward Olandria was disappointing to say the least,” she began in her statement. “Racism isn’t a prank, it’s not entertainment, and it’s definitely not something to laugh at. As a Black woman, it’s painful to watch moments like this play out so casually because it shows how normalized disrespect and ignorance can become when people choose silence or humor over accountability.” Chelley continued, “Any form of racism should always be checked right away. There’s nothing awkward about racism… it’s disgusting and disheartening. And i’ll always speak on it.” “Let’s not make light of moments like these,” she concluded. “There’s a bigger message here: use your voice and stand up for what’s right no matter the time, place, or who’s watching.”