Pretty & Powerful: Hollywood Heavyweights Stun On The Red Carpet At The EBONY Power 100 Gala
The biggest names in Hollywood were in attendance at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The celebs were oozing with elegance as they put on their best looks to celebrate the 2025 Power 100 list, which includes the best and the brightest in Black entertainment across ten diverse categories.
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor and Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen were among the special honorees at this year’s gala.
The One Battle After Another star was recognized as Entertainer of the Year, an award that salutes the multi-hyphenate for “redefining the meaning of entertainer for a new generation.” This honor comes following her recent run that includes an exciting performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film and the release of her visual album, Escape Room.
As for Carthen, who became a star in her own right after appearing on Love Island USA, she is the winner of the fan-voted People’s Choice Award. The social media sensation was nominated alongside Tony-winning stage legend Audra McDonald, singer Elmiene, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, tennis star Taylor Townsend, and Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross.
Olandria couldn’t make it to the gala, but she sent in a heartfelt acceptance speech for attendees to watch at the event.
Despite losing to Carthen, Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t go home empty-handed, receiving special honors at the ceremony as she was presented with the prestigious Pathbreaker of the Year award. This honor salutes the actress for her artistry and work advancing representation and inclusion in the entertainment and beauty industries, per Variety.
Her appearance at the gala was made even more special by a Girlfriends reunion, being joined on the red carpet by Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White, her costars from the beloved CW sitcom.
The lineup of special honorees also includes supermodel Iman, who received the Icon of the Year award in celebration of her 50-year career in fashion. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was also honored, presented with the Entrepreneur of the Year award for his post-NBA career.
Check out some more of the bangin’ looks from last night’s gala down below:
Marsai Martin looked elegant in off-white, wearing a strapless gown with a horn-like detail on her hips.
Taraji P. Henson wore a unique suit-like silhouette, showing off her midriff in a sheer, bedazzled top.
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors kept their looks simple, matching in all black.
Ari Lennox, who performed at the event, rocked voluminous curls and a strapless black gown adorned with embellishments.
Jackie Aina went for a mini dress, wearing a strapless gown with an ombre color scheme.
Kayla Nicole sparkled in a sequined yellow gown with a plunging neckline.
Whose EBONY Power 100 look was your fave?
