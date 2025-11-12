Close
50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox Telling Others Not To Date Him

50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox Telling Other Women Not To Date Him: ‘Damn It’s Been 22 Years’

Published on November 12, 2025

50 Cent didn’t take kindly to Vivica A. Fox’s advice to not date rappers.

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox
Source: Mark Mainz / Getty

On Monday, Nov. 10, the rapper took to Instagram to react to some recent comments from his ex, who suggested others avoid dating not only Fif, but rappers in general.

The Queens native posted what seems to be an AI-generated image of himself wearing an outfit straight out of the Matrix, with his palms out to present a blue pill and a red pill, respectively.

“Either way I’m a have that a** in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl,” 50 wrote in his caption. “But damn it’s been 22 years, Vivica.”

This statement comes shortly after the actress warned against dating rappers during the Chicago Ultimate Women’s Expo over the weekend.

It all started when an audience member asked the star about chasing their dreams, to which Fox responded, “Don’t date 50 Cent, don’t date no damn rappers.“

“Facts!” she continued. “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.”

Fans of the former couple know this isn’t the first time they’ve made headlines together since their split.

Back in 2018, Fox admitted that she wasn’t opposed to rekindling her romance with 50 Cent. A few years later, in 2021, the rapper responded to the actress calling him the “love of her life.”

“I’m never bothered when she says that,” he told Charleston-based radio host Kris Kaylin. “At the time that we actually interacted with each other, we weren’t conscious of everything else that was going on.”

Fox joked about reuniting, once again, in 2023 on Sherri Shepherd’s show, saying: “Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?”

Fox and 50 Cent dated for just three months after the 2003 BET Awards, walking the red carpet together at the MTV VMAs that year. Despite their split, she later appeared in his 2009 music video for “Do You Think About Me,” proving they continued to be intertwined even after breaking up.

