#RHOP Clip: Ashley Gives Out Pride-Perfect Dirty Drag Names

#RHOP Exclusive Clip: Ashley Gleefully Gives Out Pride-Perfect Dirty Drag Names

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' receive playful (dirty) drag names from Ashley in an exclusive Pride-themed clip ahead of Sunday's new episode.

Published on November 14, 2025

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10, RHOP season 10, RHOP
Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

On Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the ladies celebrate Pride with a bang thanks to Ashley’s Pride-perfect drag names with a dirty twist— and BOSSIP’s got the exclusive clip!

Ashley is back as her drag king persona “Ashton”, gold grills and all, and she’s got a special surprise for the group.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Ashton has decided to give the girls drag king names to kick off their time at the annual celebration.

She starts off with Angel naming the voluptuous beauty “Oliver Her Tits.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Then she moves on to Wendy and her four degrees, dubbing her “D Grease, Deez Nutz.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

As for Stacey, Ashley leans into her ties to Germany, thanks to her hubby Thiemo.

“I thought that it was called a Lederhosen,” says Ashley. “Well, today, she’s “Lick Her Hosen.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Then, it’s Tia’s turn.

“This person, everything is proper—so we have the Proper Puss Popper!” says Ashton.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

And if that’s not enough, Potomac’s resident drag king gets extra dirty with Gizelle, dubbing her “Serving Gizz,” much to the embarrassment of Gizzy’s daughter, Grace…

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

And she has something even more filthy for Keiarna while referencing her K Stewart Beauty business; “C** Inject Her.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Gizelle admits that she’s confused by her name…

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“I’m serving jizz as in ejaculation? Like, actually, I can’t do that,” quips the houswife.

But Tia and Wendy are in love with Ashley “Ashton” Darby’s antics.


“Proper puss popper, which I strongly identify with,” says Tia.

“She’s crazy. I love my name, though. I love it!” adds Wendy.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac
Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Take an exclusive look below!

Sunday’s episode is titled, “Guess Who’s Back?”–teasing Monique Samuels’ return.

Check out an official episode description below:

Stacey unveils her new line of gummies, but the brand name gives the ladies cause for pause. Wendy gets candid about her father. Keiarna and Greg discuss the state of their relationship. Angel and Tia connect with their families. Monique Samuels makes her long-awaited return to the Potomac circle and immediately finds herself in the middle of drama.

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo!

