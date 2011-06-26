Twitter Files: Gilbert Arenas Is Glad Shaunie O’Neal Gave His Three-Time Baby Mama A New Source Of Income

As of this morning, Gilbert Arenas is the first NBA sperm donor to voice the fact that he’s actually happy about Shaunie O’Neal and VH1’s NBA Baby Mama Work Program.

Arenas took to Twitter to respond to the barrage of tweets he must have been getting from folks about Laura Govan’s new title as one of the Never-been-married “wives” who will try to out-do the original Basketball Wives in Los Angeles.

Ignore the spelling mistakes and the fact that he sometimes speaks like English isn’t his first language – oh, and the mess that was his and Laura’s relationship – and Gilbert actually makes sense…