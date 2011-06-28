Freaks: Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals That She And Will “Make Love In Interesting Places”

You already know that Jada & Will stay talking about their freaky a$s sex life and how they keep their marriage poppin. Recently, Jada Pinkett-Smith did an interview with Piers Morgan and revealed even more juicy details on how she and husband Will keep things fresh:

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and Will Smith have sex in “interesting” places to keep their love life exciting. The actress and her Hollywood superstar husband like to experiment when it comes to lovemaking so they don’t get stuck in a “routine”.

“We make love in some interesting places,” she said. “I feel like you have to keep spontaneity, you have to keep your partner on their toes because once, you know, it starts getting into a routine, it’s like – it gets very boring. You commit, you give your life to someone.”

Jada insists she doesn’t mind watching Will shoot sex scenes with other actresses == but worries he will “show her up” with his fictional performance in the bedroom.

“I really can. I think — but I’m a different creature in that way as well,” she said. “You know, I’m always the one that’s like, ‘Listen, don’t show me up, let them see what you got, all right? Don’t play with it, you know?’ That’s always me.”

“We don’t scream at each other. We cut that in the beginning because we’re both very passionate people, so we knew we wouldn’t survive screaming at each other,” she said.

“We have arguments and we have our disagreements and we have our debates. You know, we have our problems. I mean, it’s not perfect in the sense that we don’t have any issues. It’s not an easy marriage.”