Put On Blast: Michael Rapaport Goes Ham On Q-Tip Trying To Hate On His ‘Tribe’ Documentary

Alas, the proverbial “sh*t” has hit the fan.

The highly respected rapper, producer and NYC deejay (real name: Kamaal Ibn John Fareed) is the only member of Tribe not to endorse the film. Though speculation persists that he’ll eventually relent, Rapaport says he’s “completely done” trying to reason with the rapper.

“I’m not reaching out to him anymore about this,” Rapaport says.

The Grammy-nominated Q-Tip, who a spokesman described as “tense about the documentary,” has snubbed the film because of creative differences that arose between him and Rapaport.

Things became so contentious during production that Rapaport says the group threatened him with legal action.

“The movie version Q-Tip thinks should be coming out would be going straight to DVD,” Rapaport says.

“Spike Lee would have told A Tribe Called Quest to kiss his f-ing ass and take a f-ing walk,” the filmmaker adds. “I appeased them, worked with them, tried to hear their point of view on things.”

Not that it made a difference. Although the group’s three other members – Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Jarobi White – have gotten behind the film and appeared together at the L.A. Film Festival, where the picture won the Audience Award for Best Documentary, Q-Tip stayed home.