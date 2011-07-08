Guess Which Hollywood Hottie Justin Timberlake Was Caught In Bed With By His Mom?!?! [+ PICS from Elle Magazine]

Who did Momma Timberlake catch Justin knockin’ boots with?!?!

Whom did Justin Timberlake’s mom catch him in bed with when he was “too young,” as he revealed in a recent interview? Could it have been former girlfriends Britney Spears or Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas? Speculation has spread like wildfire since the “Friends With Benefits” star told Elle, “I was caught . . . My mom wasn’t cool about it. I was too young to be in bed with a girl.” Timberlake dated Spears when they were 18, but they met on the set of “The Mickey Mouse Club” when they were just 12. Fergie dated Timberlake prior to his relationship with Spears, when he was 16 and she was 23. His rep declined to comment.

So wait, not only were you smashin’ a broad at too young a age, but you were doin’ it at your MOM’S house?!? Justin, Justin, Justin…

At least you didn’t have to wait until you were rich and famous to start choppin’ down backs like some of these fools in Hollyweird!!

At what age could you find your son/daughter having sex and “be cool” about it??

